Minnesotan's grandmother part of 'Hidden Figures' story

"Hidden Figures" is a movie based on a true story and about African-American women who were behind some of NASA's first successful space missions. Miriam Mann, who has ties to Minnesota, was among them. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Even before the Oscar nomination, it was clear audiences loved "Hidden Figures."

But did you know a Minnesotan's grandmother was right among those historic women?

The movie, based on a true story, is about African-American women who were behind some of NASA's first successful space missions. The women were mathematicians, double-checking the male engineers' work.

One of the women, not portrayed in the movie, was Miriam Mann.

Her granddaughter, Macalester College American Studies Professor Duchess Harris, wrote a book about her grandmother. NASA recruited Mann in 1943 at a historically black school in Virginia now called Hampton University.

“What was unusual about my grandmother was that she was born in 1907 and, as an African American, it was very unusual that she actually had a four-year degree. She had been to college. She majored in chemistry. She took the test and passed -- so did 10 other women, so she was in the group of the first 11 women to work there,” Harris said.

Harris says her grandmother would be 110-years-old if she were alive today and thinks her grandmother would be thrilled to see the story come to the big screen.

Harris’ book is called, “Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA”.

(© 2017 KARE)