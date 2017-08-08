MN teen competes for $1M in World of Dance finale

Eva Igo will compete in the finale for World of Dance tonight on NBC. (Photo: NBC)

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. - A local teen could be crowned the winner of Tuesday night's World of Dance finale -- and $1 million richer.

Fourteen-year-old Eva Igo, of Inver Grove Heights, became the junior division champion last week, guaranteeing a spot in the show's final, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Igo has been hailed by the judges as a definite front-runner in the competition. She is only one of three finalists.

After last week's dance, the judges said they were blown away by her performance.

RELATED: Twin Cities teen wows judges on 'World of Dance'

"Eva, let me tell you right now, you have what it takes to win this entire thing," said Judge Derek Hough.

"I’ve had Eva since she was 3 years old," Michele Larkin, her teacher at Larkin Dance Studio, told KARE 11 in June. "She does, you know, the same steps that everybody else does, but she just has a way of making everything look fabulous, so talented."

Hough was on the Today Show Tuesday to preview tonight's finale.

© 2017 KARE-TV