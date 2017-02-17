Bryan & Alicia at the Movies: '50 Shades Darker'

Bryan and Alicia go see '50 Shades Darker'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – This week Bryan Piatt and Alicia Lewis went and checked out a movie that’s been heating up the box office.

“50 Shades Darker” is the second movie in the series based on the books written by E. L. James.

Bryan gave the movie 2 1/2 popcorn kernels out of 5. Alicia gave the movie just 1 kernel.

Bryan says he was a big fan of the music in the movie. Alicia says it was entertaining but not worth the $6 ticket.



