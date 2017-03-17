Bryan & Alicia at the Movies: 'Beauty and the Beast'

Beauty and the Beast

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – After months of hype, Disney’s remake of "Beauty and the Beast" is now out in theaters.

Bryan and Alicia went to one of the first showings of the film in the Twin Cities and gave their take on it Friday on KARE 11 Sunrise.

Alicia says "Beauty and the Beast" was her favorite movie as a kid and that the film lived up to her expectations. She says they assembled the perfect cast and she thinks it’s great for people of any age. Alicia gave it 5 out of 5 popcorn kernels.

Bryan says he loved the film and liked how they sprinkled in several subtle changes from the original plot. He says the “Be Our Guest” scene was one of his favorites. Bryan gave the movie 4 1/2 popcorn kernels.

