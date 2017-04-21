Bryan & Alicia at the Movies: 'Gifted'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
MN police department's creative 4-20 tweet
-
New details about demotion of Minneapolis Police Lt.
-
BTN11: Observer calls Hodges second-worst mayor - KARE
-
BTN11: Millennials differ from other generations - KARE
-
Thousands apply to volunteer at Super Bowl LII
-
BREAKING: Elizabeth Thomas found safe, ex-teacher arrested
-
Viewer video records shots fired in downtown Seattle
-
WWII vet throws out 1st pitch at Twins game
-
Fans across the globe honor Prince
-
Owner furious after neighbor puts dog in garbage can
More Stories
-
Three Seattle police officers shot, one suspect…Apr 20, 2017, 3:43 p.m.
-
Report details why MPD Inspector was demotedApr 20, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
-
The death of Prince: One year later, what do we know?Apr 20, 2017, 10:26 a.m.