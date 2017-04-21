Bryan & Alicia at the Movies: 'Gifted'

Forget Captain America, Chris Evans is bringing all the feels in his new movie, “Gifted”.

The movie, about a custody dispute to raise a mathematically gifted young girl, is now in theatres. Bryan Piatt and Alicia Lewis went to check it out this week.

Alicia says she laughed and cried, and loved the story. She gave the movie five popcorn kernels, out of five.

Bryan says he also loved the movie, and especially liked the message that it promotes. He says it was a reminder to nurture and explore our gifts in life, but also remember to have fun along the way.

