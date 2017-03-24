Bryan & Alicia at the Movies - 'Kong: Skull Island'

"Kong: Skull Island"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – This week, Bryan and Alicia went to the theatre to check out the latest King Kong movie.

“Kong: Skull Island” has been bringing in big numbers at the box office, but what did Bryan & Alicia think?

Bryan says this isn’t the type of movie that he normally goes to, and that he wasn’t really a big fan. He says the special effects were impressive, however, and that there were some intense fight scenes. Bryan gave the movie one and a half popcorn kernels out of five.

Alicia says the trailer was better than the movie and that it was a well-assembled cast, but the acting was sub-par. She says Samuel L. Jackson played the same role he plays in every movie and had some one-liners that made her laugh. Alicia says not to waste your money on this movie and she gave it one popcorn kernel.

© 2017 KARE-TV