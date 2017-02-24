Bryan & Alicia at the Movies: ‘The Founder'

Popcorn stock photo. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – This week’s movie left Bryan and Alicia craving cheeseburgers!

They went to “The Founder”, which is based on the story of the man behind the fast-food chain McDonald’s.

Bryan and Alicia both gave the movie 3 1/2 popcorn kernels out of 5.

Bryan says he learned a lot in the movie and that he didn’t realize there was so much controversy behind the launch of the company.

Alicia says she thought it would be more of a feel-good movie and that it encompasses what it takes to achieve the American dream.

