Bryan & Alicia at the Movies: Wilson

Wilson. Credit: Fox Searchlight

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – It’s the movie that’s generated a lot of buzz in the Twin Cities. Wilson, starring Woody Harrelson, and shot primarily in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, is now out in theaters. This week Bryan & Alicia went to check it out.

Alicia says it’s a movie that she’d rather rent, than see in the theater. She says there were some funny moments but that she found herself a little bored at times. Alicia gave the movie two popcorn kernels, out of five.

Bryan says his favorite part about the movie was seeing the different locations around the Twin Cities. He said he wasn’t wild about the movie overall, and thought the plot didn’t really pull him in. He gave it two popcorn kernels as well.

Both Bryan & Alicia agree that they love that the movie was shot in the Twin Cities!



