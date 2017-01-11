Cancer benefit at the movies

Zac Bartz (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A new movie out has a special connection to a Minnesota boy who valiantly fought a form of brain cancer for most of his life.

11-year-old Zac Bartz was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis (NF) when he was 19 months old and battled brain tumors caused by the disease until his death in November of 2013.

The boy became enamored with Kevin James when his family learned laughter was the best medicine for the boy who had been sick most of his life.

Kevin James insisted on putting his own Zac Pack t-shirt in his movie to show his support of Zac. A special screening of James' new movie "Mall Cop 2" will be held on April 18 at noon at White Bear Township Theatre. $1 per ticket sold goes to the Zac Fund for NF and Cancer Research at the University of Minnesota.

For information or to donate, visit Zachary Neurofibromatosis and Cancer Research.