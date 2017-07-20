Lammers reviews film 'Dunkirk'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rick Valeri talks about how he believes he and his wife were drugged on vacation in Mexico
-
Dancer killed in light rail crash, train operator now on leave
-
Lone survivor of mom's attack: I saw my mom kill my family
-
Study: Half of Americans spend their entire paycheck
-
Police trainer weighs in on Justine Damond 911 call transcripts
-
St. Paul runaway identified as John Wayne Gacy victim
-
17-year-old murdered in Fridley, authorities investigating
-
Major road closures this weekend
-
Annandale girl dies, boy fights serious E. coli infection
-
Officer was startled by 'loud noise' ahead of fatal shooting of Justine Damond
More Stories
-
Comedian robbed, assaulted at St. Paul barJul 20, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
Officer in Damond shooting doesn't have to talk to BCAJul 20, 2017, 9:28 a.m.
-
Major closures may impact your weekendJul 20, 2017, 8:36 a.m.