Review: 'Going in Style,' a 'funny, poignant' remake

Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff, Michael Canie, Ann-Margret, and Alan Arkin attend the "Going In Style" New York Premiere at SVA Theatre on March 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt, 2017 Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Lifelong friends decide to throw caution to the wind and risk it all after their pension funds dry up. That's the story behind "Going in Style," opening nationwide on Friday.

Here's Tim Lammers' review:

"Going in Style" (PG-13) 3 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: None

Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin appear together on the big screen for the very first time in "Going in Style," a funny and poignant remake of the 1979 comedy heist film of the same name starring George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strassberg. The Oscar-winning film luminaries play lifelong friends who have toiled for decades at a steel mill, and upon retirement, they're shocked to learn their pensions have been dissolved.

