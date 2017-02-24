Tim Lammers Oscar predictions

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Tim Lammers with directconversations.com shared his Oscar predictions ahead of the big show this weekend.

With 14 nominations going into Sunday night’s Oscars, it’s pretty obvious that the Hollywood song-and-dance musical “La La Land” has the leg-up, so to speak, on the competition.

However, while voters will go gaga over “La La,” don’t expect a clean-sweep and record-breaking number of wins (12). It will have to settle for a record-tying number of most nominations (14) instead. Here are Tim's pics in the top five categories.

RELATED: Read Tim Lammers other Oscar picks and insights here.

Best Picture: La La Land

Best Actor: Casey Affleck

Best Actress: Emma Stone

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis

(© 2017 KARE)