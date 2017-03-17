Tim Lammers reviews 'Beauty and the Beast'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The much anticipated live-action remake of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" hits theaters. DirectConversations.com film critic Tim Lammers shares his take on the film.

"Beauty and the Beast" (PG) 3 1/2 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: 3 1/2 stars (out of 4)

The tale as old as time gets a fresh, new interpretation with "Beauty and the Beast," Disney's hotly anticipated live-action remake of their 1991 animated version.

It's a beautiful film from start to finish as long as you try to leave behind any comparisons to the groundbreaking original – the first animated film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar – and enjoy it for what it is: a classic romantic tale that's bolstered by an expanded storyline with new characters, more new songs and dazzling visuals and vistas.

