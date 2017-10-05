Tim Lammers reviews 'Blade Runner 2049'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - DirectConversations.com film critic Tim Lammers reviews the sequel to the cult classic starring Harrison Ford.

“Blade Runner 2049” (R) 3 1/2 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: None

Director Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) fully realizes and masterfully completes “Blade Runner” helmer Ridley Scott’s vision in “Blade Runner 2049,” an awe-inspiring sequel that’s far superior to the 1982 cult classic.

Bringing original “Blade Runner” star Harrison Ford back into the fold as well as others from the original film, Villeneuve has achieved the seemingly impossible task of not only achieving the same tone of the original film, but fleshing the story out to meet its full potential. More on DirectConversations.com.

