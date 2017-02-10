Tim Lammers reviews 'Fifty Shades Darker,' 'John Wick: Chapter 2'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Tim Lammers with directconversations.com reviews two sequels that hit the box office this weekend.

"John Wick: Chapter 2" (R) 3 1/2 stars (out of four); Kid Quotient: None

After the blistering success of the first film in 2014, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is back with a vengeance in “John Wick: Chapter 2,” a sequel far superior than the already entertaining original.



The plot is simple: Wick is trying to return to retirement with his new dog when a powerful mobster from his past insists he honors a marker — a blood oath to repay a debt — and wants him to carry out a hit. As Wick quickly discovers, though, no hit is ever clean. Before he knows is, Wick is the target, and that’s when the killing machine inside of him kicks into high gear.

"Fifty Shades Darker" (R) 1 star (out of four); Kid Quotient: None

It should be called “50 Shades Dumber.” Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are back in this brutally boring sequel to “50 Shades of Grey,” a dull and predictable “romance” movie about the further sexcapades of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey.



The movie is like a bad, kinky soap opera, as Christian stalks, er, tries to win Anastasia back after she left him at the hapless conclusion of "Fifty Shades of Grey." It's a terrible movie.

Read Tim's interview with director Chris McKay for "The LEGO Batman Movie," also opening Friday, on DirectConversations.com.

(© 2017 KARE)