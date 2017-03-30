GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - DirectConversations.com film critic Tim Lammers reviews "Ghost in the Shell" and "The Boss Baby."

"Ghost in the Shell" 2 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: None

Scarlett Johansson tries without success to breathe new life into "Ghost in a Shell," the live-action version of the heralded Anime manga-turned-animated movie series. Johansson plays Major, the robotic shell that holds the brain of an unknown woman in futuristic Japan.

While the visuals are spectacular – the film feels like a combination of "The Matrix" and any number of virtual reality video games – "Ghost in the Shell" is ultimately dull and uninspiring. It's hard to get engaged by Johansson's portrayal, since she plays the character devoid of emotion throughout the entire film.

"The Boss Baby" 3 1/2 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: 3 stars

Alec Baldwin is brilliant as the voice of "The Boss Baby," an animated feature intended for the kid set that actually plays better for adults. The title character is an infant adopted by a suburban couple with a 7-year-old son, who in secret is a cut-throat businessman who has to carry out a vital plan.

Babies, at one time, were considered the cutest thing in the world, but dogs – particularly puppies – are dangerously close to taking that mantle over; especially once the baby's new parents are scheduled to help unveil a new breed of dog that stays a puppy forever.



