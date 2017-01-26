GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - DirectConversations.com film critic Tim Lammers reviews 'Gold' and 'A Dog's Purpose' on KARE 11 News at 11 a.m.

"Gold" (R) 3 stars out of four; Kid Quotient: None

Another one of those "inspired by true events" movies, you'll have to dig deep to find any nuggets of the true story behind "Gold," a smart cautionary tale about the power of, well, gold. Matthew McConaughey is brilliant as a down-on-his luck head of a small mining company who follows his dream to the uncharted jungles of Indonesia to mine for gold, and along with a perceptive geologist (Edgar Ramirez), he unearths the largest gold strike in history.

Of course, once he does so, he attracts Wall Street and a bunch of other sharks, because gold turns people into fools. The film isn't perfect, but it does have some smart twists.

"A Dog's Purpose" (PG) 3 1/2 stars out of four; Kid Quotient: 3 stars

Not as good as Marley and Me," there are still plenty of reasons to fetch a ticket for "A Dog's Purpose," especially for dog lovers. The movie follows a dog's soul as it travels from canine to canine and different owners, and over its lifetimes, each four-legged friend tries to figure out its purpose in life.

A wonderfully whimsical Josh Gad tells the story from a dog's point-of-view, and the overall result is funny and heartwarming, if not very sad tale as each of the four-legged friends passes on, only to be born again in another dog's body. The film has an old-fashioned family movie feel to it with an edge, though, as some of the dog's owners are good, naturally, some not so good. Get ready to cry – a lot.



