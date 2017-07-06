Tim Lammers reviews: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - DirectConversations.com film critic Tim Lammers gives his review of the latest Marvel superhero film.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (PG-13) 3 1/2 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: 3 stars

Tom Holland puts in an amazing performance in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the third time an actor has assumed Spidey's costume in the past 15 years following turns by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Following his introduction to the world of the Avengers in "Captain America: Civil War," Peter Parker (Holland) returns to high-school life as a 15-year-old in New York City. Waiting for his next call from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to join the Avengers for his next mission, Peter struggles with how he can best serve his friendly neighborhood as he awkwardly stumbles through adolescence and newfound responsibility as a superhero.

The film offers a completely fresh take on Spider-Man from a film standpoint, introducing new characters and a fresh villain with the Vulture (the always great Michael Keaton). Despite his large presence in the film's trailers and clips, Downey is only in the film about five minutes, but he makes the most out of every second. It's a great movie.

