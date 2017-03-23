Tim Lammers reviews 'T2 Trainspotting' and 'Life'

Ewen Bremner, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle attend a T2 Trainspotting photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on January 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Martians and a sequel 20 years in the making hit the big screen this weekend. DirectConversations.com film critic Tim Lammers reviews 'Life' and 'T2 Trainspotting.'

“Life” (R) 2 1/2 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: None

“Alien” meets “Gravity” meets a smattering of other sci-fi thrillers in “Life,” a thriller that suffers from the lack of originality but makes up for it in thrills.

Taking place almost entirely aboard the International Space Station, a crew of astronauts from around the globe (including Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds) marvel at the creation of Martian organism, which rapidly grows into squid-like creature that’s hell-bent on killing each one of them.

“T2 Trainspotting” (R) 3 1/2 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: None

Director Danny Boyle reunites his incredible cast from the original “Trainspotting” 21 years ago with the cheekily titled “T2,” a compelling sequel to the original crime tale about the dangers surrounding a group of heroin junkies in Scotland in the 1990s.

Marked by great performances, fantastic tunes and inventive direction by Boyle, fans of the original will especially love “T2,” which perfectly brings the tale of Renton (Ewan McGregar) and his mates completely full circle after a 20-year wait.

