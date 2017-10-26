Tim Lammers reviews 'Thank You for Your Service'

Miles Teller attends a screening of DreamWorks and Universal Pictures' 'Thank You for Your Service' hosted by The Cinema Society at The Landmark at 57 West on October 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Tim Lammers from DirectConversations.com reviews a drama based on a true story of an Iraqi war veteran.

“Thank You for Your Service” (R) 3 1/2 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: None

The psychological wounds of war hit home in the compelling drama “Thank You for Your Service,” the true story of Army staff Sgt. Adam Schumann based on the best-selling book by David Finkel. Miles Teller is completely convincing as Adam, an Iraq War veteran who returns home from with a pair of fellow soldier friends who can’t quite admit they're suffering from posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), until it becomes almost immediately clear that he nor his friends can shake the chilling after effects of the war.

