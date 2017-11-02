GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Film critic Tim Lammers from DirectConverations.com reviews the latest installment in the Marvel Comics Thor saga.

"Thor: Ragnarok" (PG-13) 3 1/2 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: 3 stars

Chris Hemsworth is back and funnier than ever as the God of Thunder in “Thor: Ragnarok,” an action comedy-style adventure that diverts from the path established by the first two “Thor” movies and as a result, thrives through the kaleidoscopic vision of director Taika Waititi.

While the first two Thor films weren’t overly serious, "Thor: Ragnarok" establishes almost from its opening frames that it will be marching to the beat of a different – and very funny – drummer. Yes, serious things do happen in the film, but through Waititi’s lighthearted approach, we’re treated to a fast-moving, neon-infused adventure romp that’s loaded with action, colorful costumes and dialogue created largely through the use of improvisation.

