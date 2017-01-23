'Zoolander 2,' 'Batman v Superman' lead Razzie nominations

Derek Zoolander, Batman and Superman did battle with movie critics and more dishonors might be on the way.
The maligned comedy sequel Zoolander 2 and slammed superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice lead the field with eight nominations each at the 37th Golden Raspberry Awards, which fetes the very worst films Hollywood has to offer. "Winners" will be announced Feb. 25, the day before the Academy Awards fete Hollywood's finest.
2016 was so bad, in fact, the Razzie braintrust expanded each category to include six nominees instead of the usual five.
Zoolander 2 and BvS will do battle for worst picture against Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party and Independence Day: Resurgence. The two Razzie leaders also were nominated in the worst screen combo category, chosen by votes from review aggregate website RottenTomatoes.com: Dawn of Justice duo Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill and Zoolander pair Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson are joined by "any two Egyptian gods or mortals" from Gods of Egypt, Johnny Depp and his costume in Alice Through the Looking Glass, Tyler Perry and his wig in Boo! A Madea Halloween and the entire cast of Collateral Beauty.
Here is the complete list of this year's Razzies nominees:
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Gerard Butler (Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen)
Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Robert De Niro (Dirty Grandpa)
Dinesh D'Souza (Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween)
Julia Roberts (Mother's Day)
Becky Turner (Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Naomi Watts (Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In)
Shailene Woodley (Divergent Series: Allegiant)
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa)
Kate Hudson (Mother's Day)
Aubrey Plaza (Dirty Grandpa)
Jane Seymour (Fifty Shades of Black)
Sela Ward (Independence Day: Resurgence)
Kristen Wiig (Zoolander 2)
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage (Snowden)
Johnny Depp (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Will Ferrell (Zoolander 2)
Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Jared Leto (Suicide Squad)
Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Any two Egyptian gods or mortals (Gods of Egypt)
Johnny Depp and his costume (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Entire cast of Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry and his wig (Boo! A Madea Halloween)
Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley (Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Roland Emmerich (Independence Day: Resurgence)
Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween)
Alex Proyas (Gods of Egypt)
Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
USA Today
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs