Bob Dylan and band to play Xcel Energy Center

Nobel prize-winning musician and songwriter Bob Dylan and his band are coming to his home state to play the Xcel Energy Center October 25. (Photo: Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Nobel prize-winning musician and songwriter Bob Dylan and his band are coming to his home state to play the Xcel Energy Center October 25.

RELATED: Why would anyone - or is that everyone - go to a Bob Dylan concert?

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 15 at noon. They are available online at Ticketmaster, by calling 1-800-745-300 or in person at the Xcel Energy Center box office. Tickets are priced at $52.50, $89.50 and $129.50 plus fees.

Gospel legend Mavis Staples will open.

The most recent legs of Dylan's so-called 'Never ending tour' have taken the band through parts of Europe and Canada before relaunching in the U.S. this past June.

© 2017 KARE-TV