Fall Out Boy coming to St. Paul

Windy City pop superstars Fall Out Boy are coming to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center this October to support the release of the band's seventh album. (Photo: Pamela Littky)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Windy City pop superstars Fall Out Boy are coming to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center this October to support the release of the band's seventh album.

The show is scheduled for Sunday, October 22, as part off a 20-city fall tour. Tickets are priced at $30.50, $50.50 and $70.50, and will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. You can find them online via ticketmaster or livenation, at the Xcel Energy Center box office or by phone at 800-745-3000. Additional service fees may apply.

Fall Out boy is in the process of finishing up the new album, which is titled MAN I A. On Thursday they released the first single, "Young and Menace," which is available on most digital service providers.

"There's a lyric in the song, 'trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,' that reminded me of growing up in the suburbs of Chicago," says Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. "I didn't look like anyone there or feel like anyone - I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn't until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world - with the other people who didn't fit in," says Fall Out Boy bassist & lyricist Pete Wentz of the reasoning behind the song's title. "It's hard to rationalize rage - it's hard to quantify anxiety... this song does neither, it embraces the wave..."

© 2017 KARE-TV