Bruno Mars, The Time pay tribute to Prince at Grammys

Musician Bruno Mars during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The Grammy Awards paid tribute to Minnesota's very own Prince on Sunday night.

The tribute began with Morris Day and The Time playing "Jungle Love" and "The Bird." Then, Bruno Mars stepped up with the Prince classic "Let's Go Crazy."

“Today, we remember and celebrate Prince as one of the most uniquely gifted artists of all time." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KsVtZ4mLoC — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017

Maeve McDermott, a writer for USA Today, said the performance could have been worse.

"Mars stepped into Prince's similarly sized shoes to pay tribute to the pop icon, preceded by a band that can remember the late legend better than nearly anyone else in music, his former band The Time."

McDermott's review continued, "Frontman Morris Day led The Time through faithful, gloriously funky renditions of Jungle Love and The Bird (featured in the Purple Rain film) before Mars took the stage, tasked with covering Prince’s classic Let’s Go Crazy, nailing his costume with a sequined purple jacket and flouncy shirt. But looking the part isn’t the same as sounding it, and Mars’ voice was nearly swallowed by the waves of reverb that once buoyed Prince’s vocals. While he mimicked Prince’s guitar skills well enough, Mars’ stiff performance completely neglected the fact that Prince was also one of pop music’s best dancers. Was Miguel busy?"

