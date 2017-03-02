Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears coming to Xcel

The legandary Hall & Oates will play the Xcel Energy Center May 11 with fellow 80's stalwarts Tears for Fears. (Photo: Erika Goldring-Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A blast of 80's power pop will blow into St. Paul May 11 as legendary acts Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears play the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. for the general public, but American Express Card Members can buy beginning Tuesday, March 7. They range from $35 to $129.50 plus fees, and are available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone using Ticketmaster TDD/TTY, call 800-359-2525.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates are the number one selling duo in music history, with hits ranging from 'Rich Girl' and 'She's Gone' to 'Say it isn't so' and 'Method of Modern Love.' They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Hall has been busy lately with his own band, hosting the critically popular 'Live from Daryl's House', where he invites both legendary and up-and-coming artists to cook and play each other's tunes.

Tears for Fears hit big in the early 80's with songs like 'Everybody wants to rule the world', 'Shout', and 'Sowing the Seeds of Love.'

