High-flying pop princess P!NK headed for Xcel

ST. PAUL, Minn. - P!NK and her aerial pop circus are headed for St. Paul.

The eclectic singer is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 to Xcel Energy Center Monday, March 12, 2018. Tickets start at $47.50, and go on sale beginning October 13 at 10 a.m. They are available online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-359-2525, or at the Xcel Energy Center box office.

American Express Card Members can purchase beginning Tuesday, October 10.

U.S. and Canadian residents who buy tickets online between October 10 and October 20 also get a copy of P!nk's new album, also titled "Beautiful Trauma."

P!NK is known for her powerful vocals and visual, physically demanding shows that often include stunts and aerobatics. Since her debut in 2000, P!NK, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, has released six studio albums and one greatest hits album. She has sold over 42 million albums, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

