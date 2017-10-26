Maroon 5 to make tour stop in St. Paul

Maroon 5, led by singer and 'The Voice' coach Adam Levine, will play Xcel Energy Center on September 18, 2018.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Adam Levine apparently found enough time away from his side gig as a coach on NBC's 'The Voice' to make a new album with his band Maroon 5, a recording that will be the backdrop for a world tour in 2018.

The 'Red Pill Blues' tour includes a stop at the Xcel Energy Center on September 18. Tickets are priced at $49.50, $69.50, $99.50 and $149.50, and go on sale Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Maroon 5 has won three Grammy Awards, sold over 20 million albums, and charted 12 top ten songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The band's new album, 'Red Pill Blues', will debut November 3.

