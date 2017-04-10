Motown legend Diana Ross to play Northrop

Stock image (Photo: Kevin Winter-Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Solo star and former Supreme Diana Ross is coming to Minneapolis.

Ross and her band will play Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. at the Northrup Box Office, at the Northrop's online site or by phone at 612-624-2345. They range in price from $59.50 to $137.50.

Ross’ career has covered nearly 50 years, spanning almost five decades. She recently received the country’s highest honor, the Medal of Freedom, which was presented by President Obama at the White House in 2016. In 2007 the Kennedy Center Honors recognized Ross for excellence in music, film, television and theater, as well as her cultural influences and humanitarian work.

Born and raised in Detroit, Ross began singing with The Supremes, a super group that charted megahits like 'Stop, In The Name Of Love,' 'Where Did Our Love Go' and 'You Keep Me Hangin' On.' Ross eventually eclipsed her bandmates as lead singer, and left the Motown mainstays in 1970 to embark on a solo career that included hits like 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough,' 'Touch Me In The Morning' and 'Theme from Mahogany.'

