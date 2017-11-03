New Lego set captures First Avenue cool

MINNEAPOLIS - It's the gift that keeps on rocking.

First Avenue and the Seventh Street Entry have achieved iconic status in the music world, thanks to Prince's 'Purple Rain' and the venue's role in shaping the Minneapolis sound. But now the legendary concert venue has really hit a pinnacle of pop culture: It's become a LEGO kit.

That's right, First Avenue teamed up with custom LEGO maker Brickmania to create a 98-piece replica of the nnight club, complete with Prince's gold star on the exterior. It's not big (just like First Avenue, capacity-wise) -- just shy of 4 inches x 4 inches -- but its cool factor is off the charts.

Interested? The First Avenue Lego set is available for pre-order on the First Avenue website for $45.

