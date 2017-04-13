Summer Set Music & Camping Fest announces 2017 lineup

Summer Set Music and Camping Festival 2016. Credit: Summer Set Music and Camping Festival

SOMERSET, Wisc. - The 6th annual Summer Set Music and Camping Festival lineup has been announced.

The fest runs from August 11 - 13 at the Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, Wisconsin.

The musical festival is known for an eclectic mix of hip hop, indie, and jam-style artists featured along with some of electronic dance music's premiere artists.

The festival is open to people 18-years-old and older and for more information on set times and camping check out their website.

Here is the 2017 festival line up in alphabetical order:

Audien

Bakermat

Big Wild

Bleep Bloop

Blu J

Datsik

Destructo

Die Antwoord

Ghastly

GRiZ

Herobust

Kasbo

Keys N Krates

Malaa

Ookay

Petit Biscuit

Playboi Carti

Porn and Chicken

Post Malone

RL Grime

Run The Jewels

Russ Liquid

Seven Lions

Slushii

Snails

Space Jesus

Ugly God

Vanic

Whethan

Wolfgang Gartner

Zedd

Zeds Dead

Zomboy

