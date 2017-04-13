Summer Set Music & Camping Fest announces 2017 lineup

SOMERSET, Wisc. - The 6th annual Summer Set Music and Camping Festival lineup has been announced.
The fest runs from August 11 - 13 at the Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, Wisconsin.
The musical festival is known for an eclectic mix of hip hop, indie, and jam-style artists featured along with some of electronic dance music's premiere artists.
The festival is open to people 18-years-old and older and for more information on set times and camping check out their website.
Here is the 2017 festival line up in alphabetical order:
Audien
Bakermat
Big Wild
Bleep Bloop
Blu J
Datsik
Destructo
Die Antwoord
Ghastly
GRiZ
Herobust
Kasbo
Keys N Krates
Malaa
Ookay
Petit Biscuit
Playboi Carti
Porn and Chicken
Post Malone
RL Grime
Run The Jewels
Russ Liquid
Seven Lions
Slushii
Snails
Space Jesus
Ugly God
Vanic
Whethan
Wolfgang Gartner
Zedd
Zeds Dead
Zomboy
