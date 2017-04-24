The Revolution booked for Rock The Garden

The Revolution is just one of the bands that will take the stage at the Walker Art Center's revamped Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Saturday, July 22. (Photo: Walker Art Center)

MINNEAPOLIS - Rock The Garden, one of Minnesota's most popular summer festivals, has filled out its lineup around headliner Bon Iver by adding the band that helped Prince make his way into musical history.

The Revolution is just one of the bands that will take the stage at the Walker Art Center's revamped Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Saturday, July 22. They will play the main stage at 7 p.m., with Bon Iver following at 8:45 p.m. Also on the bill is singer-songwriter Benjamin Booker, and Portland's Car Seat Headrest.

Here is the entire lineup for both stages.

Rock the Garden 2017 Schedule

Saturday, July 22

1:00 pm – Gates open



Main Stage

2:30 pm – Margaret Glaspy

3:45 pm – Car Seat Headrest

5:15 pm – Ben Booker

7:00 pm –The Revolution

8:45 pm – Bon Iver

Garden Stage

4:40 pm – Dwynell Roland

6:20 pm – Bruise Violet

8:05 pm – Dead Man Winter



Limited remaining tickets will go on sale for Walker Art Center and The Current/MPR members this Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. Any tickets left after that sale will be available on Friday, April 28/

© 2017 KARE-TV