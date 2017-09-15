Niall Horan booked for 2018 MN State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - We may be almost a year away from next year's State Fair but that doesn't mean it's too early to start gearing up for opening night.

State Fair officials announced Friday that Niall Horan, of One Direction fame, has been booked to kick off the 2018 Grandstand Concert Series.

Horan, who will be on his Flicker World Tour with special guest Maren Morris, will perform at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 23.

Tickets ($49 and $59) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

Horan released the single "Slow Hands," which went to No. 1 in 44 countries and is currently working on his debut solo album.

The 2018 Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 23 to Labor Day, Sept. 3.

