On 'SNL' even Putin makes fun of Trump's Inauguration crowds

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and Olya Povlatsky (Kate McKinnon) assure Americans that everything will be fine under President Donald Trump. (Photo: Saturrday Night Live/YouTube (Screenshot))

"Relax. I got this. Putin's going to make everything OK."

After joking that he wouldn't let anything bad happen to the United states ("it's the most expensive thing we've ever bought"), Bennett as Putin addressed Donald Trump, bringing up the size of the Inauguration crowds, which has already been a hot topic with Trump and his press secretary Sean Spicer.

"I'm glad to see so many people turned up to your inauguration," he said, showing a photo of huge crowds in Washington, D.C.

"Oh wait, that's the Women's March!" he cried as the audience cheered. "This is the inauguration," he added, and the photo changed to the sparser crowds from Friday. See the clip below.

Also in the cold open, Kate McKinnon showed up as a "happy" Russian woman, terrifyingly reading a prepared statement about how great life is for women in Russia. Later in the sketch she reappeared behind Putin, wearing the same pink hat many donned during the Women's March.

USA Today