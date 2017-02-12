How you can own this Prince memorabilia

It is perhaps Prince's most iconic look -- the ruffled shirt worn during the Purple Rain era -- a shirt that now you can own. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - It is perhaps Prince's most iconic look -- the ruffled shirt worn during the Purple Rain era -- a shirt that now you can own.

“We seem to be the go-to place for people who worked for Prince to sell their items,” said Bobby Livingston, RR Auction executive vice president.

Until Thursday night, the bidding is open for authentic Prince memorabilia. Livingston said the items belong to former employees of Prince at Paisley Park, such as his personal assistant of seven years.

And now, they are cashing in.

“The thing is, these things have value, and they need to get into the hands of collectors and people that would curate them and cherish them,” Livingston.

The current bid for the ruffled shirt, valued at $10,000, is at $1,300.

The Lace and Beaded Jacket, worn by Prince in the movie "Under the Cherry Moon," is valued at $25,000. Current bid: $3,000.

But Livingston expects that will change.

“It doesn't end until this coming Thursday. These are the initial bids. The interest is there. On auction night, I wouldn't be surprised if the shirt from "Cherry Moon" just blows past the $25,000 estimate,” Livingston said.

Besides clothing, there are there several hand-written notes. Some mundane, some showing Prince's sense of humor, and some clearly will be desired by music lovers.

“Miles Davis wrote to Prince and said let's record together. From Miles to Prince, which I think is incredible. And that's already over $2,000,” Livingston said.

If you want to see Prince memorabilia, Paisley Park offers tours. If you want to own it, you'll need to fork over big money this week. Click here for more information.

