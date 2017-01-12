Judge believes Prince's 6 siblings are only known heirs

Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during 'One Night... Three Venues' hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009, in Los Angeles. Kristian Dowling, Getty Images for Lotusflow3r.com

CHASKA - Prince's six siblings are the only known heirs to the singer's estimated $200 million fortune, according to the judge overseeing the estate's distribution.

But Judge Kevin Eide says that won't be official until others making claim to the estate have exhausted their appeals.

The announcement came during a probate hearing Thursday during which attorneys for Prince's siblings asked to replace Bremer Trust as the estate's special administrator.

Bremer was appointed shortly after Prince's death last April but his siblings say they want an individual to take over, claiming Bremer hasn't communicated well with them.

Complicating matters is that the siblings disagree about who that individual should be.

Attornies for Bremer Trust said Thursday they searched 1,500 boxes looking for Prince's will but never found one.

