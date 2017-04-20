Close PHOTOS: A look back at Prince through the years KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:28 PM. CDT April 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST MINNEAPOLIS - The legendary music icon will live on through his music and the memories of his fans. Here's a look back at Prince through the years.Click here on mobile. © 2017 KARE-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Owner furious after neighbor puts dog in garbage can Minneapolis park poised to adopt limited BYOB policy Plymouth jogger hit, killed by car McDonald's employee, identified Stephens will remain anonymous Family of murdered hunter talks about new leads Police investigate video of a fight at a Dallas middle school The Deal Guy: Liquid Gold Rob Gronkowski crashes the Press Briefing Bicycling helps mental health patients Minnesota teens possibly in Austin, police say More Stories Two police officers shot in downtown Seattle;… Apr 20, 2017, 3:43 p.m. A timeline of the last 2 weeks of Prince's life Apr 20, 2017, 3:56 p.m. Man charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot Apr 20, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs