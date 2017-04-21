KARE
Twin Cities landmarks turn purple for Prince

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 9:14 AM. CDT April 21, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - From city bridges to sports stadiums, the Twin Cities turned a shade of purple overnight to honor the life and legacy of Prince. 

Here's a few of the buildings that went purple ... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

