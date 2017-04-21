Twin Cities landmarks turn purple for Prince

MINNEAPOLIS - From city bridges to sports stadiums, the Twin Cities turned a shade of purple overnight to honor the life and legacy of Prince.
Here's a few of the buildings that went purple ...
Showing off our purple in honor of Prince tonight and tomorrow! #celebration2017 pic.twitter.com/OzRMNE9jsW— U.S. Bank Stadium (@usbankstadium) April 21, 2017
Nothing compares 2 U 💜 #RIPPrince pic.twitter.com/7iZbWVRaql— Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) April 21, 2017
A shade of Purple. #prince #minneapolis #targetfield pic.twitter.com/qPQHItux8p— Tim Hyde (@iamhyde) April 21, 2017
I-35W bridge in Minneapolis will reign purple 4/20-21 to commemorate 1st anniversary of Minnesota music legend, Prince's passing. #PrinceDay pic.twitter.com/PyY843WUHF— MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) April 20, 2017
We remember the life of an icon and a beloved Minnesota son. Tonight, the Lowry Bridge will be lit purple in honor of Prince. pic.twitter.com/mDnqYqSnTF— Hennepin County (@Hennepin) April 20, 2017
