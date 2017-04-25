Popular KQRS co-hosts apparently out

Terri Traen has apparently been let go at KQRS radio, along with her afternoon drive partner Brian Zepp. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - A post on the Facebook page of a popular Twin Cities radio station indicates that two well-known hosts have been sent packing.

The bio pages of both Terri Traen and Brian Zepp have been pulled from the website of KQRS, and a post on the 92 KQRS Facebook reads "It's a tough day here at the Q when we have to say goodbye to two friends and coworkers... We wish Zepp & Terri nothing but the best."

Traen and Zepp had recently been co-hosting an evening drive show from 5 to 7 p.m., a pairing that followed Traen leaving her long time slot on the KQ morning show with station legend Tom Barnard. Zepp also served a stint on the morning show until a very public disagreement with Barnard on social media led to a reassignment.

As of 9 a.m. nearly 1,000 comments had been left on the KQRS Facebook fan page, and Traen's personal page was also filled with well-wishes and angry comments directed at her former employer.

At this time there has been no statement on the situation from either KQRS or its parent company Cumulus Media. A message left with KQRS VP Market Manager Shelly Malecha Wilkes has not been returned.

