PricewaterhouseCoopers apolgizes for Oscars fail, vows to investigate

'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz (L) holds up the winner card reading actual Best Picture winner 'Moonlight' after a presentation error with actor Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the Oscars. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The show is not over.

When the Oscars ended on Sunday night with the biggest flub in recent memory, thanks to Warren Beatty mistakenly reading La La Land out as the winner of best picture, when, in fact, the prize went to Moonlight, the night ended with an uproar — and more questions than answers.

That's why just after midnight PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that tallies the Oscars, released an apologetic statement.

"We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture," the statement read. "The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred."

The accounting firm's statement concluded: "We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."

How "immediately" was the flub corrected? La La Land producers may debate that come Monday morning, given the time allotted for them to take the microphone to express their gratitude after the mistaken win.

"I would not wish that situation on my worst enemy," David Oyelowo told USA TODAY at the Governors Ball. "That was a tough way to find that you lost and a tough way to find out that you won."

