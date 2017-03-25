Puppet Lab at In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - In The Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre in south Minneapolis kicks off their second weekend of humorous puppet lab performances.

The shows feature local emerging artists Patty Gille and Allison Osberg who paired with mentors and will showcase their work on the main stage. The shows also feature colorful puppets, humorous narratives and stories from real world experiences.

In the Heart of the Beast Theatre has brought entertainment for all ages for over 40 years while emphasizing on teaching and community building. This is the sixth year of performances from the Puppet Lab.

Showtimes are:

Friday, March 24 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 – 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15. For more information about Puppet Lab or other In the Heart of the Beast programming visit: www.hobt.org

