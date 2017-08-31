Purple or orange: which was Prince's favorite?

NEW YORK (AP) - Prince didn't have an orange crush - his half-sister says purple was his favorite color.



Sharon Nelson says in a statement Thursday to The Associated Press that "contrary to what has been said, purple was and is Prince's color." Tyka Nelson, Prince's only full sibling, told the London Evening Standard in a story published Aug. 21 that though people associate purple with the singer, his favorite color was orange.



The news came as a shock since Prince, who died last year, regularly wore purple, was known as The Purple One and had massive success with "Purple Rain."



Sharon Nelson, Prince's eldest sibling, says the late icon "especially loved the color purple because it represented royalty."



A representative for the Prince estate didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

