'Race to the Ocean' debuts at SEA LIFE MN

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Can’t make it to the beach this summer? Well, a trip to SEA LIFE Minnesota at the Mall of America could be the perfect STAY-cation.
The acquarium has a brand new exhibit called “Race To The Ocean”. Visitors can become a junior ranger for a day while learning tons of turtle facts. They can also race to find turtle eggs, clear the beach of trash and much more!
Senior aquarist Asher Berg appeared on KARE-TV to talk about the exhibit and show off a Spiny Softshell Turtle and a Red Footed Tortoise.
“Race To The Ocean” is open now at SEA LIFE. For more information just log on to their website.
