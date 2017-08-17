KARE
'Race to the Ocean' debuts at SEA LIFE MN

Looking for a fun family adventure before the kids go back to school? The Race to the Ocean exhibit at SEA LIFE MN is a good option.

August 17, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Can’t make it to the beach this summer? Well, a trip to SEA LIFE Minnesota at the Mall of America could be the perfect STAY-cation.

The acquarium has a brand new exhibit called “Race To The Ocean”. Visitors can become a junior ranger for a day while learning tons of turtle facts. They can also race to find turtle eggs, clear the beach of trash and much more!

Senior aquarist Asher Berg appeared on KARE-TV to talk about the exhibit and show off a Spiny Softshell Turtle and a Red Footed Tortoise.

“Race To The Ocean”  is open now at SEA LIFE. For more information just log on to their website. 

 

 

 

