Radio legend Roger Erickson passes at 89

Legendary radio personality Roger Erickson passed away Monday at the age of 89. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - A man whose voice was the first thing many Minnesotans heard each morning is now quiet.

Roger Erickson, one half of the legendary WCCO-AM 'Boone and Erickson' morning radio team, died Monday at the age of 89.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune shares that Erickson and Boone were the guys Minnesota turned to for 38 years, for school closings, skits, and humorous down home chat that made them seem more like friends than radio personalities. Roger's familiar, resonant voice provided a gentle wakeup and pathway into the day, with the famous 'Good Morning' song an unforgettable part of the routine. Their long-running soap opera parody, "Minnesota Hospital", offered bit parts for some of the biggest politicians, stars, and notables on the state's landscape.

We were blessed by Roger Erickson's wit, wisdom and humor. The definition of a class act, he made MN a better place.. pic.twitter.com/CZUfDh7ToH — Paul Douglas (@pdouglasweather) October 31, 2017

Erickson retired from his weekday slot in 1997, and was a member of the first class of the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2001.

© 2017 KARE-TV