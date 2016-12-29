Debbie Reynolds dies at 84

Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

Debbie Reynolds died after she was rushed to the hospital Wednesday, her son told the Associated Press. She was 84.

Earlier in the day, TMZ and the Los Angeles Times said she suffered a medical emergency.

It's been a tragic week for the iconic Hollywood family. Reynolds lost her daughter, Carrie Fisher , on Tuesday. Fisher died at a Los Angeles hospital days after suffering a heart attack on a plane last week. She was 60.

TMZ was the first to report the news, saying Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher 's home in Beverly Hills planning her daughter's funeral and may have suffered a stroke. The outlet reported Reynolds has been distraught since Fisher's health declined last Friday.

The Los Angeles Times also reported Reynolds was rushed to the hospital, adding that she complained of breathing problems.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call for medical assistance from a house on Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills (because the LAFD's station was closer) shortly after 1 p.m. local time. LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told USA TODAY that an "adult female" in "fair to serious condition" was transported to Cedars Sinai Hospital , the closest to the address.

Because of a federal privacy law, emergency services can't identify patients.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Reynolds; her 24-year-old granddaughter, Billie Lourd; and Joely Fisher, Carrie Fisher's half-sister.

The Oscar-nominated actress had given periodic updates on Fisher while her daughter lay in the hospital, first telling fans Fisher was "stable" and on Tuesday confirming her death with a touching note.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother," she wrote on Facebook.

Reynolds previously suffered a stroke in 2015, which Fisher referenced in an interview with People in May while discussing her new documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (which her mother participated in). “It’s a lot of times terrifying, but watching my mother, who’s incredibly resilient, coping with certain health issues that she’s had,” Fisher said of Reynolds. “We were really lucky we got really what probably could be her last (big project)."

In June, Reynolds' son Todd told ABC News that "when (Reynolds) was in the hospital and barely recovering from an operation, she had a small stroke."

Last year, Reynolds received a Governors Award (though couldn't attend) and Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. The latter was presented to her on stage by Fisher.

Reynolds' celebrated career in Hollywood lasted more than 65 years. She starred in memorable films including 1952's Singin' in the Rain, 1962's How the West Was Won and 1956's Bundle of Joy.

The outspoken Reynolds made a specialty playing offbeat mothers onscreen, alongside Albert Brooks in 1996's Mother and on the sitcom Will & Grace (1999 to 2006) as Debra Messing's screen mom.

But the most famous is her true-life role as Carrie Fisher's mother, the subject of Fisher's semi-autobiographical novel and 1990 film Postcards From the Edge.

"It was her story. It was not my story," said Reynolds. "We've had our ups and downs, and we survived it all."

In 2015, she told USA TODAY there was one screen character she related to the most: the indomitable, outspoken heroine of 1964's The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

"I feel akin to that character who says, 'I ain't down yet,' " said Reynolds. "In life, I'm like Molly Brown. I've had tough times along the way and gone through experiences that many women have gone through. But I ain't down yet."

Reynolds was married three times, to singer Eddie Fisher (1955 to 1959), the father of Carrie and Todd; to businessman Harry Karl (1960 to 1973); and to real estate developer Richard Hamlett (1984 to 1996).

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

