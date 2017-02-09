Reports: George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins

FILE PHOTO: Amal Alamuddin Clooney and George Clooney attend the Celebrity Fight Night In Italy Benefitting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center Gala on September 7, 2014 in Florence, Italy. (Photo: Andrew Goodman/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night, 2014 Getty Images)

Beyoncé and Jay Z aren't the only A-list celebs soon to be shopping for double strollers.

George, 55, and Amal Clooney, 39, are expecting twins of their own, according to The Talk's Julie Chen and People.

"Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," Chen said on the daytime program (via Us Weekly). "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!" Chen added that the babies are due in June.

USA TODAY has reached out to a rep for the actor.

Twins will make four for the glamorous couple. Clooney, who once swore he'd never marry again (he was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993) or have children of his own, met the Lebanese-British human rights lawyer in 2013, and the actor stunned the world when he traded in his bachelor status after proposing to Amal in April of 2014.

They wed in Venice that September, capping their whirlwind romance with a star-studded ceremony that was later displayed in the pages of People and InStyle magazine.

The guest list included Bono, Matt Damon, Ellen Barkin, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Bill Murray.

Since their wedding day, the couple have popped up at a number of Hollywood and philanthropic events, from the 2015 Golden Globes and the Cannes Film Festival to a recent evening supporting the Netflix documentary White Helmets and a trip to Davos for the annual World Economic Forum, where Amal was honored for her human rights work.

USA Today