Sandler, Spade, Schneider & Swardson coming to MN

David Spade and Adam Sandler (Photo: TIBRINA HOBSON)

Adam Sandler is coming to Minnesota for the first time in nearly two decades.

The star comedian will join fellow funnymen David Spade, Rob Schneider and Minnesota native Nick Swardson for a stand-up special at Treasure Island Casino on Wednesday, June 21.

The show is in conjunction with the foursome's Netflix special, "Here Comes the Funny."

Tickets start at $99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

For more information, click here.

