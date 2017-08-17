Shania Twain coming to Xcel next May

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Let's go girls.

Shania Twain is hitting the road for the first time since 2015 -- a time that was said to be her final run.

The singer is launching her new album, NOW, on Sept. 29, featuring the new single "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed," which she debuted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Her tour kicks off May 3, 2018 and includes a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 15. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.95 to $149.95 and will be available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

