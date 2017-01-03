Special needs dogs star in Puppy Bowl

Lucky is 1 of 3 special needs dogs featured in this year's Puppy Bowl. (Photo: Animal Planet via USA Today)

NEW YORK — Lucky's first gridiron game is off to a ruff start.

The wiry three-legged pooch hit the field for Animal Planet's 13th annual Puppy Bowl (Feb. 5, 2 p.m. ET/PT), taped in a cavernous Midtown studio in early October. After scampering past the 50-yard line and sniffing out the competition, Lucky huddles in the end zone away from her fellow canines, which include special-needs dogs Doobert, who's deaf, and Winston, a sight- and hearing-impaired pup.

Winston, an Australian Shepherd pup, is both sight and hearing impaired. (Photo: Animal Planet via USA Today)

Repeated attempts to lure her away from the goal post with toys and treats are futile, and a handler eventually removes her from the scaled-down arena. But six-time referee Dan Schachner applauds the 15-week-old mixed breed, who was found on the side of the road with her brother, Ricky, and had her right front leg amputated after it was slammed in a crate door.

"Lucky has probably a little more fear and anxiety than the other dogs, so being in that group was daunting," Schachner says. Once they put Ricky on the field with her, it "gave her a little more confidence, and she was able to run around with more pep in her step. We would've liked to have seen a little more action — maybe (for her to) score touchdowns or get involved in some plays — but just the fact that Lucky was on the field was a success."

Lucky, later adopted from an animal rescue in Christiana, Tenn., is one of 78 puppies "competing" in this year's Puppy Bowl XIII, representing 34 rescue organizations and 22 states. This year's game features the biggest representation of disabled dogs ever, brought to New York and (ideally) adopted, along with the other Puppy Bowl players, before the special's February airing.